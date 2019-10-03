SSC MTS answer key 2019 released for Srinagar candidates

SSC MTS answer key 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the preliminary answer key of the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) Staff examination 2019 for the examinations conducted for candidates in Srinagar. The candidates can check the answer key through the website ssc.nic.in.

The candidates can challenge the answer keys by paying a sum of Rs 100 till October 3 midnight. The recruitment examination was held on September 27 for the candidates of Srinagar centre.

“The Commission had conducted the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2019 (Paper-I) for remaining candidates of Srinagar Centre on 27/09/2019 at Jammu in the Computer Based Mode. The tentative Answer Keys for the said Examination have been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. https://ssc.nic.in,” read the official notification.

SSC MTS answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC MTS answer key 2019’

Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions and click on the link at the end

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will appear

“The candidates who appeared in the aforesaid examination on 27/09/2019 may login using their User ID (i.e. Roll Number) and Password (as per Admission Certificate) and submit representation, if any, on 03.10.2019 (from 01:00 PM upto 11:59 PM) through on-line method only, on payment of Rs.100/- per challenge. The candidates may take a print-out of their respective Response Sheets as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit,” mentioned the official notification.

Those who clear the tier-I exam will be shortlisted for the tier-II exam. This would be a 30-minute exam, in which candidates will have to write short essay or letters. It will be for 50 marks. The selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 5200- Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800.

