SSC MTS answer key 2019: Deadline to raise objections extended

SSC MTS answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the deadline to raise objections against the preliminary answer key declared for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) Staff examination 2018. The answer key was released on September 6.

Advertising

Earlier, September 11 was the last date to raise an objection. Now the deadline has been extended till September 12, 6 pm. The SSC in a notification said that since many candidates faced issues while raising objections on September 7, one extra day will be allotted to them.

SSC MTS answer key 2019: How to raise an objection

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC MTS answer key’

Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions and click on the link at the end

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key will appear

The SSC MTS final answer key will be released after analysing objections raised by the candidates against the preliminary answer key. In case any objection has accepted the fee of Rs 100 will be refunded and changes will be made in the final answer key. The result will be based on the final answer key.

Advertising

Those who clear all the exams will be selected to work at vacancies advertised across ministeries. Selected candidates will be hired at a pay scale of Rs 5200- Rs 20,200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.