scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

SSC MTS and Havaldar 2021-22 admit card released; Here’s how to download 

There are a total of 7301 vacancies for the MTS and Havaldar positions in the department. The SSC MTS Havaldar exam date has been scheduled for the 5th of July and will end on the 22nd of July 2022

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 7:04:38 pm
Candidates must enter proper login information, such as their registration number and birthdate, in order to download their SSC MTS 2022 admit card. Representative image

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS and Havaldar admission cards  online at the corresponding SSC regional websites. For the Central Region, Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region, North Eastern Region, North-Western Sub-region, and Western Region, the SSC MTS 2022 admit card has been released. 

Read |CSIR UGC-NET 2022 to be held in September: HRDG

The SSC MTS admit card 2022 will soon be made available online for the remaining SSC areas, which include the Eastern region, Karnataka & Kerala region, North region, and South region. Candidates must enter proper login information, such as their registration number and birthdate, in order to download their SSC MTS 2022 admit card.

Steps to download the SSC MTS admit card 2022

Step 1: Go to the regional SSC official websites. 

Step 2: Look for the link that says “Status / Download admit card for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021 to be held from July 5 to 26, 2022,” and click it. 

Best of Express Premium
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?Premium
Did NCP hold Uddhav hand, stop resignation, give him false hope?
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votesPremium
How Rampur, Azamgarh were won: Behind BJP chipping away of SP votes
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
More Premium Stories >>

Step 3: Next, input your login information, which includes your registration number and birthdate. 

Step 4: A screen will show your SSC MTS 2022 admit card. 

Step 5: Download and print the SSC MTS 2022 admit card for future use. 

There are a total of 7301 vacancies for the MTS and Havaldar positions in the department. The SSC MTS Havaldar exam date has been scheduled for the 5th of July and will end on the 22nd of July 2022

 

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement