SSC MTS and Havaldar 2021-22 admit card released; Here’s how to download 

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC MTS and Havaldar admission cards online at the corresponding SSC regional websites. For the Central Region, Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region, North Eastern Region, North-Western Sub-region, and Western Region, the SSC MTS 2022 admit card has been released.

The SSC MTS admit card 2022 will soon be made available online for the remaining SSC areas, which include the Eastern region, Karnataka & Kerala region, North region, and South region. Candidates must enter proper login information, such as their registration number and birthdate, in order to download their SSC MTS 2022 admit card.

Steps to download the SSC MTS admit card 2022

Step 1: Go to the regional SSC official websites.

Step 2: Look for the link that says “Status / Download admit card for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) examination, 2021 to be held from July 5 to 26, 2022,” and click it.

Step 3: Next, input your login information, which includes your registration number and birthdate.

Step 4: A screen will show your SSC MTS 2022 admit card.

Step 5: Download and print the SSC MTS 2022 admit card for future use.

There are a total of 7301 vacancies for the MTS and Havaldar positions in the department. The SSC MTS Havaldar exam date has been scheduled for the 5th of July and will end on the 22nd of July 2022