SSC MTS admit card 2019 for Bihar and UP released, how to check via website

SSC MTS admit card 2019: Staff Selection Commission, Central region has released admit card in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh for computer based test phase one exam for Multi Tasking Staff examination 2019. Candidates who have opted their exam centre within Uttar Pradesh and Bihar state can now download their admit card from the central Region official website- sscer.org.

The examination for SSC MTS will be held from August 2 to August 22, 2019. Candidates can download their admit card by providing their registration number and date of birth.

Steps to download SSC MTS admit card 2019:

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official websites ssc.nic.in or sscer.org

Step 2: Click on download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen, candidates can download the admit card and take a print out for the further references

The paper will be Hindi, English and other language mentioned in the VIII Schedule of the Constitution as given in annexure-XIV, to test basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification prescribed for the post. to test the basic skills with educational qualification. The candidates will be required to write one short essay/ letter.