SSC MTS Recruitment 2022: Registration begins, exam dates announced

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) started the registration process for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) examination 2022 on January 18. Interested and eligible candidates can register on the official website- ssc.nic.in

The examination will be held for approximately 10,880 and 529 vacancies available for the post of MTS and Havaldar in CBIC and CBN respectively. SSC MTS 2022 is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the month of April and candidates can register for the same till February 17.

SSC Recruitment 2022: Steps to register



Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register Now’ link given on the home page

Step 3: Fill in your credential like- name, father’s name, mother’s name and date of birth, and register

Step 3: Once you register, login into the portal and complete the application form

Step 4: Pay the examination fee and submit

Step 5: Download the payment receipt for future references

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as application fee while filling the form. According to an official notice, “Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.”