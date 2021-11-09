SSC MTS 2021: Tips and tricks to ace the descriptive test

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has concluded the Multitasking Staff (MTS) 2021 Paper I examination on October 20, 2021. As of now, the date for holding the SSC MTS 2021 Paper-II examination has not been announced by the Commission. Paper-II of the SSC MTS 2021 examination is going to be a descriptive examination in which candidates have to write a short essay and letter in English or any other language. The total marks for this paper will be 50 and candidates will be allotted 30 minutes for the examination.

As per the SSC MTS syllabus 2021, the descriptive exam will primarily test the basic language skills commensurate with the educational qualification as prescribed for the post. However, only those candidates who will qualify for Paper I will be eligible to appear for Paper-II. To ace the descriptive paper, candidates can take a look at the tips and tricks that can be helpful during preparation.

— Firstly, understand the difference between formal and informal letters. Practice at least two to three sample letters by paying special attention to the format. For reference, one can also go through the book by Wren and Martin to learn the formats.

— For the essay part, try to cover some topics of national importance, government schemes like ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, etc. Sometimes, controversial topics also get asked so be updated with the current happenings. However, essay topics are very unpredictable as a candidate can never be sure about what might get served.

— Candidates should stick to the word limit but more or less ten per cent tolerance is allowed. Experts advise not to start writing the answers in a rush. The descriptive paper demands the candidate to take their time and calm their senses. On top of that, it is helpful if the candidates draw a mental outline of the letter and essay.

— While writing, ensure that the essay contains aspects like introduction, positive and negative impact, aims, achievements, importance, conclusion, quotes, etc. These are very important while writing an essay. If not all, candidates should include as many aspects as possible. Importantly, do not include any unnecessary points.

— Refer to SSC MTS previous year question papers to have an idea about the type of questions that are usually asked. Alternatively, one can also take the help of YouTube to have some idea.

Aspirants can also work on improving their language and avoiding grammatical errors. Since the date for holding the SSC MTS 2021 Paper-II exam has not been announced, candidates can utilize this time and prepare accordingly for Paper-II. Once the SSC MTS result 2021 is announced, they can check the same from ssc.nic.in. Candidates can also go through the SSC MTS answer key to assess their performance and evaluate a tentative score.