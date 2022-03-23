SSC MTS 2021 registration process begins; exam in July

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application form for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021. The application form was released on March 22 and the last to apply is April 30. Candidates can register at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The last date and time for receipt of online applications is April 30 till 11 pm nd last date and time for making online fee payment is May 2 till11 pm. Last date for payment through Challan is May 4.

Application form orrection’ and online payment of correction charges window will be available between May 5 to May 9. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in July however no definite dates have been announced by the commission yet.

Eligibility criteria

To apply for the positions candidates must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

Age criteria: For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue), candidates should be between 18-25 years of age. Meanwhile, for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS, candidates should be between 18-27 years o age.

Educational qualificatio: The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board as on April 30, 2022