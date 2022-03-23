scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
SSC MTS 2021 registration process begins; exam in July

The application form was released on March 22 and the last to apply is April 30. Candidates can register at the official website - ssc.nic.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
March 23, 2022 1:25:05 pm
SSC MTS 2021Candidates can register at the official website - ssc.nic.in (Representative image)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application form for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021. The application form was released on March 22 and the last to apply is April 30. Candidates can register at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The last date and time for receipt of online applications is April 30 till 11 pm nd last date and time for making online fee payment is May 2 till11 pm. Last date for payment through Challan is May 4. 

Read |List of government jobs to apply this week

Application form orrection’ and online payment of correction charges window will be available between May 5 to May 9. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in July however no definite dates have been announced by the commission yet. 

Eligibility criteria

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

To apply for the positions candidates must fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

Age criteria: For MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue), candidates should be between 18-25 years of age. Meanwhile, for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS, candidates should be between 18-27 years o age.

Educational qualificatio: The candidates must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board as on April 30, 2022

 

