SSC MTS 2021: Check expected result date, past years’ cut-offs

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) successfully conducted the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2021 Paper I examination from October 5 to 20, 2021. This is the first stage of the recruitment process whereby shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the tier 2 examination. Finally, those who qualify for the second round will have to undergo document verification based on which they will be inducted to fill the MTS vacancies.

However, the recruitment process is long and the candidates are currently wondering about the SSC MTS 2021 result date. Here are the expected result date and the past-year cut-offs to help candidates determine their eligibility for the next stage.

SSC MTS 2021: Expected result date

Going by this timeline of previous years’ result declaration, the SSC Tier 1 2021 results are likely to be announced in the last week of December 2021 and the answer key will be released in first week of November.

The COVID-19 pandemic has already created a delay in the recruitment drive. Hence, to compensate for the delay, authorities might just release the results in the last week of November or the first week of December 2021. These are just two assumptions about the result date. More clarity on the same will be provided in due course of time.

SSC MTS 2021: Past year cut-offs

SSC MTS are separately declared for every state. For example, in 2019, the UR category cut-off in Uttar Pradesh was 75.82355 while the same in Bihar was 82.36132. In Odisha, the general category cut-off was 73.58434 while the same in Karnataka was 75.27146. Maharashtra marked a cut-off of 67.88235 for the unreserved category while in Gujarat and Dadar and Nagar haveli, the cut-off was 76.7212.