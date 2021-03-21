SSC MTS 2021 application process ends today; check eligibility criteria, paper pattern

SSC MTS recruitment 2021: The application process for the Staff Selection Commission multi-tasking (non-technical) staff (MTS) exam 2021 will be closed on March 21. Interested candidates can apply at ssc.nic.in. The deadline to pay registration fee is March 23.

The tier-1 recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 20, while tier-2 exam will be held on November 21.

SSC MTS 2021: Eligibility

Age: Applicants should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 25 years. The upper age will be relaxed as per govt rules.

Education: Applicant must have cleared at least class 10 level of education.

Exam pattern

Candidates will have to clear paper-I and paper-II to be eligible for the job. As per the rules, the paper-I is an objective type question while paper-II is descriptive. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I as per the old format.

Qualifying marks in paper-II will be 40 per cent for unreserved category and 35 per cent for all reserved category candidates. However, marks scored by the candidates in paper-II will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in paper-I.