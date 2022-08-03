SSC MTS 2021 answer key released; raise objections till August 7

August 3, 2022 12:23:36 pm
SSC MTS 2021 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar Examination, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key online at ssc.nic.in
The exam was conducted from July 5 to July 26. The facility to download provisional answer key will be available between August 2 to August 7 till 8 pm.
SSC MTS 2021 answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the answer key link
Step 3: In the pdf, scroll down and click on the link
Step 4: Enter login credentials
Step 5: Click on submit to download the answer key
Any challenge against the answers given in the answer key can be represented online between August 2 and August 7 till 8 pm. A fee of Rs 100 per answer has to be paid to avail the facility. Representations received after the last date will not be entertained under by the commission.
