SSC MTS 2021 answer key released; raise objections till August 7

SSC MTS 2021 answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key and response sheet for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar Examination, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key online at ssc.nic.in

The exam was conducted from July 5 to July 26. The facility to download provisional answer key will be available between August 2 to August 7 till 8 pm.

SSC MTS 2021 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: In the pdf, scroll down and click on the link

Step 4: Enter login credentials

Step 5: Click on submit to download the answer key

Any challenge against the answers given in the answer key can be represented online between August 2 and August 7 till 8 pm. A fee of Rs 100 per answer has to be paid to avail the facility. Representations received after the last date will not be entertained under by the commission.