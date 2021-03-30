SSC MTS 2021: Check exam dates, paper pattern, syllabus

The Staff Selection Commission conducts an important recruitment examination to fill up group C posts in various departments/ agencies of the government. The examination is popularly referred to as SSC MTS (Multi Tasking Staff). SSC MTS 2021 is being conducted by the commission after postponing the event of releasing the official notification last year due to the pandemic. In 2021, SSC MTS 2021 registrations are already over and the exam dates are announced.

SSC MTS 2021 tier I exams are scheduled to be held from July 1 to 20 as a computer based test (CBT) in centres across the country. Those who qualify through the tier I exams are further required to appear in the tier II exams. SSC MTS 2021 tier II exams are scheduled to be held on November 21 as a descriptive type test. The commission has declared the complete schedule of events as well as details of the recruitment process through the official notification available at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment process are issued admit cards by the commission for appearing in the exam. SSC MTS 2021 admit cards are scheduled to be released through candidate login at the official website during the third week of June. As such, only registered candidates will be able to download the admit card from the website by logging in with the registration number and password.

Now that the exam dates are known, one must study hard to crack the initial tier-I exam. SSC MTS 2021 syllabus is already indicated by the commission. The tier-I exam syllabus is based on the subjects/ topics of English Language, general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, and general awareness. Candidates are advised to refer to the previous year papers of the exam to know the exact type and pattern of questions that the commission conventionally asks in the exam.

Tier-1 question paper of the exam consists of 100 MCQs equally divided across the four distinct subjects as indicated in the preceding paragraph. Each correct answer fetches one mark while 0.25 marks are deducted every time a candidate answers the questions incorrectly. Candidates are allowed a duration of 90 minutes to answer all the 100 questions. Since there is negative marking in the exam, registered candidates can consult the SSC MTS answer key of a corresponding year, while referring to the question paper of that year for preparations.

Tier-II of the SSC MTS recruitment is a descriptive type test held on a single day. As per the syllabus, candidates are required to write a short letter/ essay which carries a total of 50 marks. Candidates are allowed only half an hour’s time to complete the tier-II paper. It is mandatory to be shortlisted through the tier-I exam for appearing in the tier-II exam. Similarly, one must qualify through the tier-II exam in order to appear in the final selection stage i.e. document verification.

As tier-II of the SSC MTS exam is conducted as a descriptive type test, therefore, the commission releases the answer key for the tier-I exam only. The commission accepts representations against the answer keys for a short duration after it is released. Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 100 for each question they challenge. The commission releases the final answer keys after revising them as per valid representations.

Candidates can check the SSC MTS 2021 result from the official website as per schedule after the completion of each stage of the selection process. The final merit list of qualifying candidates releases only after completion of the document verification process.