SSC MTS 2021 exam from July 5; check syllabus, exam pattern

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff to fill up group C posts in various departments/ agencies of the government. The examination is popularly referred to as SSC MTS which is scheduled to be held from July 5 to July 22. 2022. The admit card for the examination will be released soon by the SSC at the official website — ssc.nic.in

As the exam is less than a month away, check the detailed exam pattern and syllabus for SSC MTS 2021 exam.

SSC MTS exam syllabus

The written exam of SSC MTS will be conducted in two papers– Paper- I and II.

Paper-I will consist of objective-type questions (MCQ) related to the mentioned subjects – general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general English, and general awareness.

Paper-II will include a descriptive type of questions related to short essays or letters in English or any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution.

SSC MTS exam pattern

Paper-I: The maximum marking for general intelligence and reasoning, and numerical aptitude is 25 marks for each subject, and for general English and general awareness is 50 marks for each subject.

The total duration given to the general category candidates will be 2 hours, and for the visually handicapped or cerebral palsy candidates the given time is 2 hours 40 minutes, i.e from 10 am to 12 pm (12:40 pm) or 2 pm to 4 pm (4:40 pm), they can choose the timing as per their comfort.

Candidates should especially note that they have to reach the exam centre half an hour before the exam time. No entry will be permitted after 9:30 am or 1:30 pm.

Paper-II: The total marks for the descriptive type of question is 50, and the duration given for the general candidates is 30 minutes. The total duration given to the visually handicapped or cerebral palsy candidates is 45 minutes.