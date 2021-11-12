SSC MTS 2020 provisional answer key released; check how to download, raise objections

November 12, 2021 8:02:10 pm
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key for the SSC MTS 2020 exam. The Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) 2020 Paper I was conducted from October 5 to 20, 2021. Candidates can download the answer key from the official notice on the website – ssc.nic.in
The candidates’ response sheets along with the tentative answer keys are now available on the link given in the answer key notice. Candidates can download the answer key latest by November 18, 6 pm.
SSC MTS 2020 provisional answer key: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the answer key link
Step 3: In the notice, click on the answer key link
Step 4: Enter credentials to view the answer key
Candidates can submit representation in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, online from November 12, 6 pm to November 18, 6 pm. A fee of Rs.100 per question/ answer challenge is applicable.
“Any representations received after November 18, 6 pm will not be entertained under any circumstances,” the notice reads.
