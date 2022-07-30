scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 30, 2022

SSC MTS 2020 Paper II result declared; marks to be released on August 4

SSC MTS 2022 result: Marks of Paper-II of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on August 4. This facility will be available from August 4 to August 24. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
July 30, 2022 12:24:03 pm
ssc mts 2020 resultCandidates can check their result at the official website - ssc.nic.in (Express Photo By Pavan Khengre)

SSC MTS 2020 result: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2020 Paper II result. The exam was conducted on May 8. Candidates can check their result at the official website – ssc.nic.in

A total of 9,754 candidates have been recommended by the commission. These candidates will now appear for document verification process. The schedule for conduct of document Verification will be available on the websites of the respective regional offices of the commission shortly. 

Read |SSC Delhi Police Constable 2022 exam dates announced; check schedule here

In cases, where more than one candidate secured equal aggregate marks in Paper-I,the  tie has been resolved by applying the tie breaker formula – total marks in Paper-II, date of birth i.e. the candidate older in age gets preference and alphabetical order of the names.

Marks of Paper-II of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on August 4. This facility will be available from August 4 to August 24. 

