SSC MTS 2020 Paper II result declared; marks to be released on August 4

SSC MTS 2020 result: The staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2020 Paper II result. The exam was conducted on May 8. Candidates can check their result at the official website – ssc.nic.in

A total of 9,754 candidates have been recommended by the commission. These candidates will now appear for document verification process. The schedule for conduct of document Verification will be available on the websites of the respective regional offices of the commission shortly.

In cases, where more than one candidate secured equal aggregate marks in Paper-I,the tie has been resolved by applying the tie breaker formula – total marks in Paper-II, date of birth i.e. the candidate older in age gets preference and alphabetical order of the names.

Marks of Paper-II of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on August 4. This facility will be available from August 4 to August 24.