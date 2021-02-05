scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 05, 2021
Latest news

SSC MTS 2020 notification to release today

The SSC MTS 2020 notification was scheduled to be released on February 2 but was postponed to be released today. The application process will soon begin at ssc.nic.in.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 1:35:22 pm
ssc.nic.in, ssc mts 2020, ssc mts notification, ssc notification 2020, employment news, govt jobs, sarkari naukriSSC MTS 2020 at ssc.nic.in (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

SSC MTS 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification for the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff (MTS) exam 2020 today. The SSC MTS 2020 notification was scheduled to be released on February 2 but was postponed to release today. The application process will soon begin at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates will have to clear paper-I and paper-II to be eligible for the job. As per the rules, the paper-I is an objective type question while paper-II is descriptive. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I as per the old format. The exam dates, eligibility criteria will be issued once the notification is released.

Read | NRA to start conducting common online test for govt jobs from September: Jitendra Singh

As per norms, candidates have to pass class 10 level exams or equivalent from a recognised board to be eligible to appear for these exams. The age limit is usually set between 18-27 years with relaxations for reserved category candidates as per the government norm.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 05: Latest News

Advertisement