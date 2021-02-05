SSC MTS 2020 notification to release today

SSC MTS 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the notification for the multi-tasking (non-technical) staff (MTS) exam 2020 today. The SSC MTS 2020 notification was scheduled to be released on February 2 but was postponed to release today. The application process will soon begin at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates will have to clear paper-I and paper-II to be eligible for the job. As per the rules, the paper-I is an objective type question while paper-II is descriptive. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I as per the old format. The exam dates, eligibility criteria will be issued once the notification is released.

As per norms, candidates have to pass class 10 level exams or equivalent from a recognised board to be eligible to appear for these exams. The age limit is usually set between 18-27 years with relaxations for reserved category candidates as per the government norm.