SSC MTS 2020 final answer key released; check steps to download

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key and question papers of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website – ssc.nic.in

The facility to download answer key will remain open from March 14 to April 13, till 4 pm. SSC had conducted SSC MTS 2020 from October 5 to November 2, 2021 in Computer-based mode at different centers across the country.

SSC MTS 2020 final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3: In the pdf, click on answer key login link

Step 4: On the new page, enter credentials

Step 5: Click on submit to access answer key

A total of 44,680 candidates have been selected to appear in the paper II of SSC MTS exam. The schedule of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper) of MTS (NT) Examination 2020 will be available on the website of the Commission in due course of time.

Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the website of the Commission on March 14. This facility will be available from March 14 to April 13. Candidates can check their individual marks by using their registration no. and registered password and click on the result/ marks tab on the candidate dashboard.