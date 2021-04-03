SSC MTS 2020: Application fee payment date extended

SSC MTS 2021: The candidates can pay their application fee from April 5 to 6. File

SSC MTS 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has extended the last date for application fee payment. According to SSC, as banks were closed on March 29 on account of Holi, the candidates are being provided final opportunity to make the payment of fee through bank challan at designated branches from April 5 to 6. The challan needs to be generated before March 25.

The application process was earlier closed on March 21. The tier-1 recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 20, while tier-2 exam will be held on November 21.

Candidates will have to clear paper-I and paper-II to be eligible for the job. As per the rules, the paper-I is an objective type question while paper-II is descriptive. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in paper-I as per the old format.

Qualifying marks in paper-II will be 40 per cent for unreserved category and 35 per cent for all reserved category candidates. However, marks scored by the candidates in paper-II will be used to decide merit in case more than one candidate score equal normalized marks in paper-I