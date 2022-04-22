SSC MTS 2020-21 tier 2 exam date announced; check schedule here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the SSC MTS 2020 tier 2 exam date and time. The SSC will conduct the Paper-II (Descriptive) of the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination-2020 on May 8, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website — ssc.nic.in

According to the notice, the SSC MTS exam date is tentative as of now. That is, subject to the guidelines issued in relation to the Covid-19 epidemic, the date of SSC MTS exam can be changed in case of circumstances. If this happens, it will be notified in advance.

The tier-1 exam was conducted in computer-based mode at various centres around the country from October 5 to November 2, 2021. The SSC MTS paper 1 result 2020 was announced on March 5, 2022. A total of 44,680 candidates had passed the tier 1 exam and are eligible for tier-2.

Meanwhile, the commission has released the SSC MTS 2021 application forms and the registration process is underway. The last date to apply is April 30. The last date for payment through Challan is May 4. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in July however no definite dates have been announced by the commission yet.