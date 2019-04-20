SSC MTS 2019 notification from Monday: Check eligibility, salary, vacancy, how to apply

SSC MTS 2019: The Staff Selection Committee (SSC) will release the notification for the post of Multi Tasking (non-technical) Staff also known as MTS examination 2019 on Monday, April 22, 2019 at its official website, ssc.nic.in. The exam will be conducted from August 2, 2019 to August 6, 2019, as per the official notification.

Reportedly over 10,000 posts across ministries are to be filled through the computer-based test (CBT). The last date of applying is May 22, 2019. Those who clear the August exam will be eligible for the second round of test to be conducted in November 17, 2019.

SSC MTS 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on

Step 3: Click on ‘register now’ in the ‘log-in’ box

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

The link is not yet activated and will be available from April 22, 2019 onwards.

SSC MTS 2019: Salary

While the details are yet to be announced, the salary expected over the same is in the band of Rs 5200 – Rs 20200 with additional grade pay of Rs 1800.

SSC MTS 2018: Eligibility

Age: Based on last year’s notification, the minimum age limit for the candidate to apply to the SSC MTS 2018 is 18 years and a maximum of 25 years. Relaxation in the upper age will be available for SC/ST and other OBC category candidates.

Education: Based on last year’s notification, a candidate who has passed matriculate or equivalent is eligible to apply for the job.

