SSC MTS 2019: Know exam pattern and 11 important preparation tips

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) or SSC MTS 2019 tier 1 exam will be held from August 2 to September 6, 2019. The registration ended on May 31, 2019, and now the issuance of admit card will begin. The admit card of SSC MTS 2019 is expected to release a week before the exam date.

Advertising

Candidates aiming to be recruited as multi-tasking staff (MTS) need to qualify tier 1, as well as, tier 2 exams. To prepare the final merit list of SSC MTS the score of only tier 1 is considered. However, it is mandatory for the candidates to appear for tier 2 and qualify it. Hence, it is important that the candidates understand the scheme of both the exams.

Let us start with the pattern and syllabus of SSC MTS Tier 1. It is a 90 minutes exam, in which candidates have to solve 100 multiple-choice questions. Each question is of one mark and for choosing an incorrect answer, 0.25 marks are deducted.

There are four subjects or sections of exam, namely English, general intelligence and reasoning, numerical aptitude, general awareness. From each, 25 questions are asked. All the questions in the exam are asked from the predefined syllabus.

Advertising

The level of SSC MTS exam is not too high. However, due to high competition, only a handful are selected. Hence, to crack the exam, candidates need to have a good preparation tip. Here are some tips, which will assist candidates in cracking the exam with flying colours.

Tip 1: Practice using the previous year question papers – From day 1 of your preparation. Make it a habit to solve one previous year question paper or sample paper. While doing so, use the answer key to evaluate performance. This will give you an idea of the exam level and the changing trends of the exam.

Tip 2: Plan keeping in mind the time duration of the exam – Paper 1 of the exam is of 90 minutes, that is, in 1.5 hours you need to solve 100 questions. As per the trends, it is seen that the English and the general awareness part can be completed within 20-25 minutes. That means for the rest 50 questions from general intelligence and reasoning and numerical aptitude, the candidates have more than one hour.

Tip 3: Know the level of the exam – It is seen that the level of paper 1 exam is moderate to easy. Only the numerical aptitude section in Paper 1 is a bit on the difficult side. Hence, each day dedicate more time to this section or to that section which is tough for you.

Tip 4: Focus more on important topics – In the numerical aptitude section, the level is pretty normal. The questions are mostly direct and there are questions from mensuration. There are questions from arithmetic and not much from advanced mathematics.

In the general intelligence and reasoning section, the candidates have to concentrate on the series and sequences mostly.

In the general awareness section, it is all dependent on the candidates. Last year many questions were asked for India’s history. Read last one year’s current affairs like awards, government, sports, trending topics etc.

In the English section, deep concepts are not asked. Focus on Vocab, basic grammar, punctuations, adjectives, adverb etc.

Tip 5: Know the topics and the syllabus for the exam – After the exam pattern is clear, the knowledge of the topics and the syllabus for SSC MTS 2019 is important. This is the blueprint of the exam that you have to follow to make a preparation plan.

Tip 6: Important Books – Refer to the books that have an easy language to understand. Instead of referring too many books, take one book and finish it completely.

Tip 7: Make a routine – A plan or a strategy is not successful unless you follow it with dedication. Therefore, prepare a routine for the preparation of SSC MTS 2019 and follow it.

Tip 8: Analyze your preparation – The candidates have to analyse their performance in every step. The candidates have to check whether or not their preparation is upto the mark or they need to change the strategy.

Tip 9: Take breaks – Do not study for long hours. This may lead to monotony. Take small breaks and start again.

Tip 10: Complete the syllabus well before time – There are almost two months to go for the paper 1 exam. Therefore make sure you complete the syllabus by June and keep the July month entirely for revision and practice.

Tip 11: Clear your doubts and read newspapers – Clearing the doubts lead to clearing of the concepts and reading the newspaper daily will help you keep up with the recent trends and crack the general awareness preparation.

Advertising

If you clear the tier 1 as per result of SSC MTS 2019, then you can appear in tier 2 of the exam. That will be a descriptive exam, of qualifying nature. The candidates who qualify tier 1, appear for tier 2 and have to write a short essay/letter in English or in any language included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. Candidates get 30 minutes to finish the write-up and it is of 50 marks in total.