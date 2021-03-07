SSC MTS 2019 final result announced, 8992 candidates qualify

SSC MTS 2019 final result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the final result of the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exam 2019. A total of 8,992 candidates qualified in the recruitment exam. The result is available now at ssc.nic.in.

The commission also withheld the result for 607 candidates for suspected malpractices. The marks of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website on March 10, the candidates can check their marks till March 31. The result of paper 2 was earlier released on October 31.

SSC MTS 2019 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘MTS 2019 declaration of final result’

Step 3: The cut-off, merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Those who clear all the legs of the recruitment process will be hired at group B and C level posts across government departments and organisations. Candidates hired in group B level posts will get a pay band of Rs 9,300 – Rs 34,800 and those hired in group C level posts will get Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200.

For details, please refer to the official website- ssc.nic.in.