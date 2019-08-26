SSC MTS 2019: 19.18 lakh appear, result likely in September

SSC MTS result 2019: Of 38.58 lakh applicants, 19.18 lakh appeared for the Multi-Tasking (non-technical) or MTS staff examination, registration of which was started by the Staff Selection Commission on April 23. The overall attendance was 49.73 per cent. SSC MTS examination had begun from August 2 across 146 centres in India.

Advertising

Candidates will be selected through two-tier written exams followed by document verification and interview round. The tier-II exam will be held on November 17, 2019 as per the official notification. The tier-I exam was MCQ-based while tier-II will be descriptive. SSC MTS result is expected to release in September, however, SSC has not confirmed the date yet.

Meanwhile, in a notice, SSC informed that in the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2018, a total of 25.97 lakh candidates appeared while it was 29.68 lakh in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (Tier-I) examination.

Video | RRB JE results row: All you need to know

Advertising

The commission has informed to the candidates who appeared for the SSC CGL 2017 that despite its “extremely tight schedule”, they have prioritised conducting of the Document Verification and Skill Test for 35,990 eligible candidates of CGLE 2017 between June 16 to July 31. They have said the evaluation of the Skill Test for CGLE 2017 is currently under progress and is likely to be completed by November 2019. 8.

Moreover, the commission upon completion of the MTS (NT) examination 2019 has also “prioritised and undertaken the Document Verification and Skill Test for 33,967 candidates” of the CHSLE 2017 exam from August 16 to September 22.