SSC Junior Hindi Translator, SHT, Hindi Pradhayak exams 2018: Check result date here

SSC Junior Hindi Translator, SHT, Hindi Pradhayak exams 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to declare the results of Junior Hindi Translator, SHT, Hindi Pradhayak examinations on February 25, 2019. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official website, ssc.nic.in. The list of selected candidates will also be released.

The recruitment examination was conducted in various cities in India on January 13, 2019 to fill up the vacancies on these posts.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhayak results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit your regional website

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: A new window will open, log-in using registration number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Commission on Friday released the examination calendar for the examinations to be conducted in academic year 2019. According to SSC, the commission will advertise for the Combined Higher Secondary Level examinations in the month of March, while the online application process for the Combined Graduate Level exam will begin from May 5, 2019.

The CGL exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 4 to June 19, 2019, while CHSL from July 1 to 26, 2019.

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

