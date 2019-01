SSC Junior Hindi Translator, SHT and Hindi Pradhayak admit card released, download at ssc.nic.in

JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhayak tutor admit card: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the admit card for the Junior Hindi Tutor exam (JHT), Senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi Pradhayapak examination. Candidates need to check the respective regional websites for their admit card. The admit card can be accessed at – Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Mumbai, Raipur, Allahad and Delhi centres.

Advertising

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 13, 2019 for all three posts. The regional websites are – Kolkata – sscer.org, Delhi – sscnr.in, Chandigarh – sscnwr.org, Chennai – sscsr.gov.in, Guwahati – sscner.org, Mumbai – sscwr.net.in, Bengaluru – ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Raipur – sscmpr.org, Allahabad – sscnwr.org.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhayak admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit your regional website

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘admit card download link’

Advertising

Step 3: A new window will open, log-in using registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.