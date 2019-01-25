SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019: Online application process commences February 1, how to apply

SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission will notify for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment on February 1, 2019. The online application will be available on the official website till February 25, 2019. The examinations is scheduled to be conducted from September 23 to 27, 2019.

SSC Junior Engineer recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘online application process’

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Once the application process completes, click on submit

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Commission has also released the examination calendar for the examinations to be conducted in academic year 2019. According to SSC, the commission will advertise for the Combined Higher Secondary Level examinations in the month of March, while the online application process for the Combined Graduate Level exam will begin from May 5, 2019.

The CGL exam is scheduled to be conducted from June 4 to June 19, 2019, while CHSL from July 1 to 26, 2019.

About SSC

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) works under the Government of India and recruits staff for several posts in the various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India and in Subordinate Offices. It has its headquarters in New Delhi, with regional offices at Allahabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, and other cities.

