SSC JHT, SHT, Junior Translator Paper I result released; Paper II on February 16

SSC JHT results: Staff Selection Commission has released the results of the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak (JHT) paper 1 on Januar 29. The SSC conducted the examination on September 26, 2019. According to the commission, the total number of 12,359 candidates appeared for this examination. The SSC JHT results are available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

As per a notice released by the SSC, after applying the cut-off, 1,977 candidates have qualified the paper 1 and will be appearing for Paper 2 which is descriptive type. The commission will conduct the exam on February 16, 2020. The admit cards will be available soon on the official websites. The SSC JHT paper 2 admit card will carry exam city and venue details on the websites of the respective regional offices.

SSC JHT Results: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official regional websites

Step 2: On the homepage, the result link is available. Click on ‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 – Declaration of the result of Paper-I for appearing in Paper-II.’

Step 3: Login your registration details

Step 4: The result will appear

The marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates and final answer keys along with the question papers in a standard format will be hosted on the Commission’s website, it said.

“Representations received from the candidates about the answer keys have been carefully examined and suitably addressed while preparing the final answer key on the basis of which the final evaluation has been done,” it said.

