SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak result declared; check cut-off

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the recruitment exam held for the post of junior Hindi translator (JHT), senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak. Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted on January 13, 2019 can check the result at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

A total number of 15,573 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 2,041 candidates have qualified and are eligible for appearing in paper-II. According to the official notification, the paper-II will be conducted on May 26, 2019 and it will be a descriptive exam.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak result: Cut-off

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, log-in using the registration number

Step 3: Result will appear

According to the official release, marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates and the final answer key along with the question paper(s) in a standard format will be uploaded shortly on the official website. According to reports, it will be released by March 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, a list containing names of selected candidates has been updated by the SSC.

Candidates need to check the result carefully, in case any candidate finds a mismatch between his/ her name, roll number and category, he/ she must bring it to the notice of the respective Regional Office of the Commission immediately. Additionally, candidates need to download the result and take print out for future reference.

