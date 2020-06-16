SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak result 2019 declared: Steps to check

SSC JHT result 2019: Check at ssc.nic.in (Representational image) SSC JHT result 2019: Check at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak result 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the recruitment exam held for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak 2019. The paper-I was conducted in November and the result was declared in January. As many as 1977 candidates were declared qualified for paper which took place in February. Based on the cut-off, 1360 candidates have qualified for document verification.

The cut-off is 245.5 marks for the reserved category. In the general category, 544 candidates have cleared the exam, followed by 325 OBC, 2017 SC students, 119 students from EWS, and 111 ST students. These students will have to appear for document verification round. The dates of which will be declared later.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Log-in using credentials

Step 3: Result will be uploaded

The individual marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates are not out and will be uploaded on the website soon. The dates, however, are not yet out.

Meanwhile, the result of the tier-I exam for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) will be released soon. The result will be declared in June itself, as per the official notice.

Several exams including CGL, combined higher secondary level exam (CHSL) tier-I 2019, junior engineer exam, stenographer grade C and D exam, skill test for CHSL 2019, and the exam for selection post-VIII 2020 are pending. These exams were postponed due to the coronavirus.

