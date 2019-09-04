SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak paper-II results declared: How to check

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak paper-II results 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the result for the recruitment exam held for the post of junior Hindi translator (JHT), senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak. The results of paper II are available on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

A total of 715 candidates have been selected for the document verification for the posts of Junior Hindi Translators, Junior Translators, Senior Hindi Translators and Hindi Pradhyapak.

A total of 227 candidates under the general category, OBC- 332, SC- 88, ST- 40, OH- 15, VH- 13, have cleared the recruitment examinations.

The cut-off marks for the general category touched 273.75, OBC- 251.75, SC- 257, ST- 238.75, OH- 237, VH- 187.25, according to the notification.

The selected candidates need to appear for the document verification process which will be conducted from September 30 by the respective regional offices.

The commission will upload marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates on September 6, 2019.

“The result of this examination is available on the website of the Commission i.e ssc.nic.in. Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 06.09.2019. Candidates may check their marks from 06.09.2019 to 05.10.2019 by using his/her Registration No./Roll No. and Registered Password,” the notification mentioned.

