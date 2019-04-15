SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak marks released, check here

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the marks for the recruitment exam held for the post of junior Hindi translator (JHT), senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak. The candidates can check their marks through the official website- ssc.nic.in. The result was released on March 22, 2019.

Advertising

A total number of 15,573 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 2,041 candidates have qualified and are eligible for appearing in paper-II. According to the official notification, the paper-II will be conducted on May 26, 2019 and it will be a descriptive exam.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak marks: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for marks

Step 3: Marks will appear on screen

Advertising

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Candidates need to check marks carefully, in case any candidate finds a mismatch between his/ her name, roll number and category, he/ she must bring it to the notice of the respective Regional Office of the Commission immediately. Additionally, candidates need to download the marks and take print out for future reference.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.