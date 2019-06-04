SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak final answer key released: How to download

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak final answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key for the final answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of junior Hindi translator (JHT), Senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi Pradhyapak. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the answer keys at ssc.nic.in.

The result for SSC JHT, SHT Hindi Pradhyapak was declared on March 22, 2019 and additional result of 68 candidates was released on April 26, 2019. The SSC has also uploaded the question papers of the candidates. The commission has called the move to be a step to “ensure greater transparency in the examination system.”

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak final answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘answer key’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘final answer key for JHT, SHT, Hindi Paaradhyapank..’

Step 4: A PDF will open in the new tab, download

The answer keys will only be available till one month’s time, that is, up to July 3, 2019 after which the link will be deactivated.

A total number of 15,573 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 2,041 candidates have qualified and are eligible for appearing in paper-II. According to the official notification, the paper-II will be conducted on May 26, 2019 and it will be a descriptive exam.

