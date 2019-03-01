SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak answer keys released; how to download

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak answer keys 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a tentative answer for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of Junior Hindi Teacher (JHT), junior translator, and Hindi Paradhyapak. Candidates can download the same from the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted on January 13, 2019. Candidates can also raise objections, if any, against the answer keys. The objection raising process has begun and the last date to do so is March 3, 2019 till 6 pm. Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 for the objections, according to the official release.

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Pradhyapak answer keys 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC JHT, translator answer key..’

Step 3: A PDF will open, read carefully and click on the link ‘link for the response sheet and raising challenge’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘click here’

Step 5: Log-in using registration number and password

Answer keys will appear, candidates need to read the answer key throughly and raise challenges or objections if any. A committee will sit and review the answer keys.

If found correct, the changes will be made in the final answer key which also will be released on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The fee of raising objections will be returned for those, whose objections/challenges are accepted.

