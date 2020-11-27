SSC JHT, SHT Hindi Pradhyapak answer key released, here’s how to raise objections

SSC JHT, SHT Hindi Pradhyapak answer key available at ssc.nic.in. Representational image/ file

SSC JHT, SHT Hindi Pradhyapak answer key 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Paradhyapak. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the answer key at ssc.nic.in.

This is the preliminary answer key, and the candidates are being provided an option to raise objections on answer key. The online window to raise objections on answer key will be available from November 27 to December 2, and candidates can do by paying a sum of Rs 100.

“Representations received after 6 pm on December 2 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.,” the notification mentioned.

SC JHT, SHT Hindi Pradhyapak answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions and click on the link at the end

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key, question paper and response sheet will be available at the dashboard

The exam was earlier held from November 15 to 18 at centres all over the country.

