SSC JHT, SHT Hindi Pradhyapak answer key released: Check how to download, raise objections

SSC JHT, SHT Hindi Pradhyapak answer key: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the answer key for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Paradhyapak. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the answer key at ssc.nic.in. This is a preliminary answer key and candidates can raise objections if any against the same.

The last date to raise objections is December 2, 2019. After considering objections, a final answer key will be released. The result will be based on the final answer key. To raise objections, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 per objection. Candidate response sheet and question paper are also available to download.

SSC JHT, SHT Hindi Pradhyapak answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link

Step 3: A PDF will open, read instructions and click on the link at the end

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Answer key, question paper and response sheet will be available at the dashboard

The computer-based recruitment exam was conducted on November 26. A total number of 15,573 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 2,041 candidates have qualified and are eligible for appearing in paper-II. Later, 68 ex-servicemen category candidates belonging to unreserved category were declared ‘not qualified’ were also later declared qualified and were eligible to appear for the exam.

