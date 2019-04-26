SSC JHT, SHT and Hindi Pradhyapak result 2018 erroneous, 68 wrongly declared non-qualified

SSC JHT, SHT and Hindi Pradhyapak result 2018: The result for the recruitment exam conducted on Janury 13, 2018 to hire at the post of junior Hindi translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi Pradhyapak was erronous. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had declared the result for the recruitment exam at its official website, ssc.nic.in on March 22, 2019.

According to the latest notification, as many as 68 ex-servicemen category candidates belonging to unreserved category were declared ‘not qualified’ even after scoring more marks than the last selected unreserved category candidates. The SSC has declared this a result of ‘inadvertent omission’.

As per the previous notification, the result will only be available till May 14, 2019 on the SSC website. Candidates need to download their result on or before the same.

A total number of 15,573 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 2,041 candidates have qualified and are eligible for appearing in paper-II. According to the official notification, the paper-II will be conducted on May 26, 2019 and it will be a descriptive exam.

