SSC JHT SHT 2018 final vacancy details released

SSC JHT SHT 2018 final vacancy details: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the final vacancy details for the recruitment at the posts of Junior Hindi Translator (JHT), Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator (SHT) and Hindi Pradhyapak examination conducted in 2018. As per the latest notice, a total of 115 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment exam.

Of the total, 11 posts are for the SC category candidates while 6 for ST and 34 for OBC candidates. Additionally, 2 posts for OH and 5 posts for VH category candidates have also been notified – taking the total to 122.

A total of 715 candidates were selected for the document verification which is the final round of the recruitment process. These were the candidates who have been selected after the written exam I and II. A total number of 15,573 candidates appeared for paper-I; out of which 2,041 candidates qualified for appearing in paper-II.

In the first exam result of the SSC JHT recruitment exam, several errors were found. As many as 68 ex-servicemen category candidates belonging to unreserved category were declared ‘not qualified’ even after scoring more marks than the last selected unreserved category candidates.

