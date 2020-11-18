SSC JHT paper 1 2020: Last minute preparation tips to crack exam

SSC JHT paper 1 will be held on November 19. Representational/ gettyimages.in

SSC JHT paper 1 2020: The Staff Selection Commission is conducting the recruitment of the junior Hindi translators, junior translators and senior Hindi translators through the SSC JHT 2020 exam. Paper-I of the annually organised examination is scheduled to be conducted on November 19 in centres across the country to fill up vacancies in group B non-gazetted posts. Registered candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility conditions are presumably gearing up during the last few days before the exam to give their best. As such, in this read, we are focusing on some important last-minute preparation tips and tricks for the exam.

The admit card of JHT 2020 exam has been already released by the SSC. Candidates who have downloaded the same must be aware of the centre allotted to them. It is time that they focus on sharpening their knowledge of facts and figures and brush up their problem-solving techniques for the JHT 2020 paper-I. Being a computer based test on language subjects (English and Hindi), candidates are advised to brush up their vocabulary of the languages during the last few days.

Unlike many educational institutes who have resorted to online proctored methods of examination this year, the SSC is conducting the test as per convention in centres. Similarly, the syllabus and pattern of the exam has also remained unchanged. The paper-I will consist of an all objective-type paper based on General English and General Hindi. Candidates have to provide their answers on computers. To get acquainted with this, candidates are advised to solve online mock tests to practice for the test in advance.

It is always a common incident that a candidate is strong in one language, while weaker in the other. During the last few days, it is recommended that candidates focus on the language that they are stronger in. Each of the papers consists of 100 questions and both must be completed within the maximum duration of two hours.

Although one must focus on the language that they are stronger in, it is not recommended that candidates entirely ignore preparing for the other language. One of the most important activities to do during the last few days for JHT exam is to ensure that candidates focus on the highest scoring section of the language paper i.e. grammar. This must be done for both the papers. Candidates are advised to get their basics of the rules of grammar right.

As per the indicative syllabus of the paper-I of the JHT 2020 exam, candidates must ensure that they are well-versed in each particular language with more than just the basics of grammar. For example, referring to the previous year papers as well as the indicative syllabus, the JHT exam paper consists of objective type questions based on idioms and phrases. During the last few days, candidates have the opportunity to not only brush up the knowledge of numerous idioms and phrases already studied but also come across a few more. This will only increase the chances of solving any question that may be introduced for the first time this year.

Another important last-minute suggestion to secure one’s place in the JHT 2020 final merit lists is to improve the knowledge of vocabulary. Candidates can refer to the previous year answer keys of JHT exam to know about the correct use of words. In addition, one can also test their accuracy in solving typical questions by comparing their responses with the previous year answer keys.

One must note that the SSC JHT exam paper consists of questions of the graduate level. It is helpful to refer to class notes and exercises from the grammar section for overall preparations of the language exam during the last few days.

