SSC JHT notification postponed, to be released on this date

SSC JHT recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission has postponed the date of releasing notification for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment examinations. The recruitment notification will be released on August 27 which was scheduled to be notified on August 20, 2019.

Advertising

“The Notice of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019, which was scheduled to be notified/ published on 20-08-2019 has been postponed due to administrative reasons. The notice will now be notified/ published on 27-08-2019,” read the official notification.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Junior Hindi Translator: A Master’s degree from a recognised university in Hindi is required tom apply for the posts

SSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Advertising

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak vacancy..’

Step 3: A pdf with with vacancy and salary detail will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Staff Selection Commission was earlier notified for the Junior Engineer (JE) recruitment examinations. The online application process will be closed on September 12. The last date for payment through challan through the website on or before September 16, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.