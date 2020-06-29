SSC JHT, Junior Translator 2020 notification, SSC CGL 2019 vacancy list released

SSC JHT 2020 notification: Apply by July 25. Representational image/ file SSC JHT 2020 notification: Apply by July 25. Representational image/ file

SSC JHT 2020 notification: The Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator recruitment examinations. The number of vacancies has not been released by the SSC. Meanwhile, SSC CGL 2019 vacancy list has been released by the commission.

The application process for JHT will close on July 25, however, the aspirants can pay the application fee online till 11:30 pm on July 27. The last date to pay the application fee offline is July 29, 2020. The detailed notification is available on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

Eligibility: There are different eligibility criteria for each posts.

Age: The upper age limit for SSC JHT recruitment 2020 is 30 years as on January 1, 2021.

Selection process: Staff Selection Commission will conduct a computer-based examination for paper I tentatively on October 6. On the basis of performance in the exam, the candidates will be shortlisted for paper II. Based on the performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for the document verification round followed by the final selection.

The paper 2 will be conducted on January 31.

SSC JHT recruitment 2020: How to apply

The application process is completely online. The process consists of two parts: I. One-time registration. II. Filling the online application for the examination.

In the one-time registration, the applicant has to make sure that while registering they should have a mobile number and email ID (to be verified through OTP). Moreover, they need to keep the following documents ready: i. Voter ID Card ii. PAN iii. Passport iv. Driving License v. School/ College ID vi. Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private) d. Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the Matriculation (10th) Examination. e. Scanned colour passport size recent photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height).

Step 1: Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on register now provided in the login section

Step 3: Fill basic details like age, educational qualification and upload scanned images of passport size photograph and signature.

Step 4: After submitting details, an OTP will be generated. Fill it and click on ‘I Agree’.

Step 5: In part II, register with login id and password

Step 6: Click on the apply link in Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2020? section under ‘Latest Notifications’ tab.

Application fees: Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply online for recruitment examination by paying Rs 100 only. Women applicants and the reserved category are exempted from paying any fees.

