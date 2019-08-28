SSC JHT, junior translator 2019 notification: How to apply

SSC JHT 2019 notification: Staff Selection Commission has released the notification for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak recruitment examinations. The recruitment notification was earlier scheduled to release on August 20. The number of vacancies has not been released by the SSC. The detailed notification is available on the official website – ssc.nic.in.

The application process will close on September 26, however, the aspirants can pay the application fee online till 5 pm on September 28. The last date to pay application fee offline is September 30, 2019.

Eligibility: There are different eligibility criteria for each posts.

Age: The upper age limit for SSC JHT recruitment 2019 is 30 years as on January 1, 2020.

Selection process: Staff Selection Commission will conduct a computer-based examination for paper I tentatively on November 26. On the basis of performance in the exam, the candidates will be shortlisted for paper II. Based on the performance in Paper-I and Paper-II, candidates will be shortlisted for the document verification round followed by the final selection.

SSC JHT recruitment 2019: How to apply

The applications process is completely online. The process consists of two parts:

I. One-time registration.

II. Filling online application for the examination.

In the one-time registration, the applicant has to make sure that while registering they should have a mobile number and email ID (to be verified through OTP). Moreover, they need to keep following documents ready:

i. Voter ID Card

ii. PAN

iii. Passport

iv. Driving License

v. School/ College ID

vi. Employer ID (Govt./ PSU/ Private)

d. Information about the Board, Roll Number and Year of Passing the

Matriculation (10th) Examination.

e. Scanned colour passport size recent photograph in JPEG format (20 KB to 50 KB). Image dimension of the photograph should be about 3.5 cm (width) x 4.5 cm (height).

Step 1: Go to the official website – ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on register now provided in the login section

Step 3: Fill basic details like age, educational qualification and upload scanned images of passport size photograph and signature.

Step 4: After submitting details, a OTP will be generated. Fill it and click on ‘I Agee’.

Step 5: In part II, register with login id and password

Step 6: Click on apply link in Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination 2019‟ section under ‘Latest Notifications’ tab.

Application fees: Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria can apply online for recruitment examination by paying Rs 100 only. Women applicants and the reserved category are exempted from paying any fees.