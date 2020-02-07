SSC JHT, Hindi Paradhyapak 2019 score cards available, steps to check marks, paper II details

Check score card at ssc.nic.in (Representational image) Check score card at ssc.nic.in (Representational image)

SSC JHT, Hindi Paradhyapak 2019 score cards: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the score card for several exams including the paper I of junior Hindi Translator, junior translator, and Hindi Paradhyapak exam 2019. Candidates who wish to check their score can do so at the official website, ssc.nic.in

The paper-I result for recruitment at the junior Hindi translator, junior translator, senior Hindi translator and Hindi pradhyapak was declared January 29, 2020. The exam was held on November 26, 2019. As per the result, 1977 candidates had qualified to appear in paper-II. The paper II will be held on February 16, 2020.

“Candidates may check their individual’s marks by using his/her registration No. and registered password and click on result/marks link on the candidate dashboard,” the commission states in its latest notice. The scorecard will be available till March 6 and candidates need to download the same within the given time line.

SSC JHT, Hindi Paradhyapak 2019 score cards: Paper II exam pattern

Paper-II will be descriptive in nature where candidates will have to write an essay and translation. The exam will be for two hours’ duration. For PwD canidates, 40 extra minites will be allowed. The exam will be of 200 marks. Candidates will have to solve two passages for translation-one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi, and an Essay each in Hindi and English.

