SSC JHT final result today, how to check

SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak results 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the results for the junior Hindi translator (JHT), junior translator, senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi pradhyapak recruitment 2018 on Thursday, February 20. The candidates who appeared in the recruitment examination can check the results through the website- ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, the commission released the final answer key on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

SSC HT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result link’

Step 3: A pdf file will open having the names of selected candidates

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the tentative dates on which it will release the result of several recruitment exams it had conducted earlier.

The Combined Higher Secondary level (CHSL) exam 2019 paper II result will be declared on February 25, Tuesday. The recruitment examination is scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to 11, 2020. The Stenographers grade C and D examination 2018 result for the skill test will be declared on March 6.

The result for junior engineer exam 2018 paper-II will be held on April 9 followed by result for Multi-tasking (non-technical staff) examination 2019 on April 30.

