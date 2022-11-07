SSC JHT 2022 Paper II Exam schedule announced; check dates

SSC JHT 2022 Paper II Exam schedule: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the exam schedule for the junior Hindi translator, junior translator and senior Hindi translator paper II 2022. Candidates can check schedule at the official website – ssc.nic.in

As per the schedule, paper II will be conducted on December 4. A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in paper II.

SSC, on November 3, declared the results for SSC JHT 2022 paper I. The exam was conducted on October 1 in CBT mode. Selected candidates will now appear for paper II.

Meanwhile, the commission will release the final answer key of paper I along with the question papers on November 16 which will remain available for downloading till November 30. Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will also be released on November 16 and will remain available till November 30.