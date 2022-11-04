scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 04, 2022

SSC JHT 2022 Paper I Result declared; 3224 candidates qualify for paper II

SSC JHT Paper I 2022 Result: As per the official notice, paper II will be tentatively conducted on December 4. A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in paper II

ssc jht 2022 resultCandidates can check result at the official website - ssc.nic.in (File image)

SSC JHT 2022 Paper I Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Thursday released the junior Hindi translator, junior translator and senior Hindi translator paper I result 2022. Candidates can check result at the official website – ssc.nic.in

Read |SSC CHSL Exam 2022 notification to release on December 6

The exam was conducted on October 1 in CBT mode. Selected candidates will now appear for paper II. As per the official notice, paper II will be tentatively conducted on December 4. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the regional websites. A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in paper II

The commission will release the final answer key along with the question papers on November 16 which will remain available for downloading till November 30. Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will also be released on November 16 and will remain available till November 30.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...Premium
Imran Khan attack deepens fault-lines in Pakistan, may open space to defu...
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...Premium
Federal Reserve hikes rates again: what it means for Indian markets, inve...
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in IndiaPremium
There is no debate: There has been a persistent decline in poverty in India
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat shipPremium
Bracing for challenge, BJP puts all hands on deck to steady Gujarat ship

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 11:52:00 am
Next Story

More time to DGTR for completion of anti-dumping probe on solar cell imports from China, 2 others

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 04: Latest News
Advertisement