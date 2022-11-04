SSC JHT 2022 Paper I Result declared; 3224 candidates qualify for paper II

SSC JHT 2022 Paper I Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Thursday released the junior Hindi translator, junior translator and senior Hindi translator paper I result 2022. Candidates can check result at the official website – ssc.nic.in

The exam was conducted on October 1 in CBT mode. Selected candidates will now appear for paper II. As per the official notice, paper II will be tentatively conducted on December 4. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the regional websites. A total of 3224 candidates have been shortlisted to appear in paper II

The commission will release the final answer key along with the question papers on November 16 which will remain available for downloading till November 30. Marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will also be released on November 16 and will remain available till November 30.