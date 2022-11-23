scorecardresearch
SSC JHT 2022 Exam: Paper 2 postponed to December 11

SSC JHT 2022 Exam: The exam has been deferred to December 11, candidates can check the schedule on the official website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC JHT Paper: The exam was supposed to be conducted on December 4.

SSC JHT 2022 Exam: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today postponed paper 2 for junior translator, junior hindi translator and senior hindi translator to December 11. Candidates can check the notice at the official website– ssc.nic.in.

The exam was earlier scheduled to take place on December 4. A total of 3224 candidates cleared paper 1 and qualified for paper 2. The results were declared on November 3.

Read |SSC JE 2022 Paper I answer key, response sheet released; how to download

Paper 1 was conducted in computer based test mode while paper 2 will be descriptive in nature. The commission released the final answer key along with the question paper on November 16. It will be available for download till November 30.

Paper 2 will have two passages for translation- from Hindi to English and one from English to Hindi. And, it will also have an essay each in Hindi and English to test the translation skills, writing and comprehension ability of candidates in the two languages. The paper will be of 200 marks and time duration will be 2 hours for all candidates except for those with benchmark disabilities.

Also read |SSC Phase X/2022 CBT Result declared for various posts

In paper 2, candidates have to write their roll number, affix their signature and left hand thumb impression in relevant columns in the answer book. Answer sheets without roll number, signature or thumb impression will be awarded zero marks.

They are advised not to write any personal identification details such as name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc… inside the answer sheet. If the candidate does so, it will be considered as unfair means.

