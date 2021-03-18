scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 18, 2021
SSC JE tier-I admit card 2020 released, here’s how to download

SSC JE tier-I admit card 2020: The tier-I exam will be held from March 22 to 24. Download hall ticket at ssc.nic.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
March 18, 2021 11:26:45 am
SSC JE 2021Download SSC JE tier-1 admit card at ssc.nic.in. File

SSC JE tier-I admit card 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the junior engineer (JE) tier-I exam. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- ssc.nic.in. The tier-I exam will be conducted from March 22 to 24.

The tier-I exam will be conducted in computer-based mode. The duration of the exam will be two hours in which candidates will have to answer 200 questions. Each question will be for one mark. The general intelligence and reasoning will have 50 questions and general awareness will have 50 questions. Candidates will have to answer 100 questions from the specific subject.

SSC JE admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the regional website- ssc.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on admit card

Step 3: A pop-up will open, scroll down, read an check on the box

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download.

It is mandatory for candidates to carry admit card and an original photo identity card along with them to the exam hall. The date of birth and other credentials on admit card should match that of with the government approved admit card. In case of any error, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

