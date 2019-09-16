SSC JE tier 1 admit card released, how to download

SSC JE tier 1 admit card 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the admit card for the Junior Engineer Tier 1 examination 2018. The candidates can download the admit card through all the region based official websites.

The recruitment examination is scheduled to be held from September 23 to 27, 2019.

SSC JE tier 1 admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the download ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will be hired for the posts of Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Water Commission Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Civil), Central Public Works Department (CPWD) Junior Engineer (Electrical), Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Civil), Military Engineer Services (MES) Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical), Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Civil), Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Electrical), Farakka Barrage Project Junior Engineer (Mechanical), Border Road Organization (BRO) Junior Engineer (Civil), Border Road Organization (BRO) Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical), other vacant posts.

