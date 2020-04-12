How to score maximum in SSC Junior Engineer exam

SSC JE exam postponed (Representational image) SSC JE exam postponed (Representational image)

— Written by Abhishek Patil

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed all of its recruitment exams including SSC Junior Engineer or SSC JE. The exam which was scheduled to begin from March 30 has been put on hold now. Given how unpredictable the current situation is, the dates for the examination have not been decided yet. However, it has been advised that candidates should invest more time into preparation and revision.

Now, the question arises what to prepare and where to prepare from? SSC JE will consists of two paper — paper-I is a computer-based exam and paper-II is a descriptive type. The engineering subjects are the ones that candidates need to prioritise as they carry 100 out of the total 200 marks.

Attempting all the previous question papers that are available will help the candidate determine difficulty level as well as build confidence during this time, however, a little different approach is needed for each section.

General intelligence and reasoning: It is a section consisting of 50 questions, carrying 50 marks totally. This is a comparatively easier section than the rest. It requires a candidate to think logically and is situation based. Practicing previous papers and evaluating all

the given choices before settling for the final answer could be helpful.

General Awareness: The non-availability of newspapers does pose a challenge to gaining information on current affairs. However, online news portals have been quick enough to take over and keep us updated. Additionally, candidates can also avail e-newspapers to stay on top of all that is happening. Candidates can also use this time to go back into Indian history, polity, geography and economy as these are key topics too.

General Engineering: This is the most crucial section as it carries the most weightage of marks. It is the section that candidates typically spend more time on. Hence, time management should be practiced by solving as many questions as possible within a specific time period. Shortcuts and formulas could be applied to make it easier.

Candidates’ score in SSC JE Paper-I will be normalised according to the framework followed by the commission. The final cut-off and merit will then be decided. Candidates who clear the paper are deemed to be eligible for Paper-II which is a descriptive one. There is no negative marking and marks will be based on one’s writing skills.

