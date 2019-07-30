SSC JE, SSC JHT 2019 notification to release on this date

SSC JE, JHT recruitment 2019: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification for the post of Junior Engineer, Junior Hindi translator (JHT), Junior translator, Senior Hindi translator (SHT) and Hindi pradhyapak on August 1. The notification will contain the details of application process- eligibility criteria, age limit, application fees, other details.

Advertising

A total of 48 vacancies, including PwD quota have been advertised by the SSC. The candidates who wish to apply online need to visit the official website- ssc.nic.in.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Junior Engineer: The candidates need to possess a degree or diploma in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university or institution.

READ | RRB Railway, UPSC, SSC CGL, IBPS: List of recruitment exams after graduation

Advertising

Junior Hindi Translator: A Master’s degree from a recognised university in Hindi is required tom apply for the posts

Age Limit:

The upper age limit for the Junior Engineer posts should be 32 years, while 30 years for the post of Junior Hindi Translator

SSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC JHT, SHT, Hindi Paradhyapak vacancy..’

Step 3: A pdf with with vacancy and salary detail will appear on screen

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on toIndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.