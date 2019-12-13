SSC JE Paper I result declared at ssc.nic.in: Cut-off, how to check and answer keys

Students coming out after finishing paper from one of the centres where NDA Entrance Examination was conducted in Chandigarh on Sunday, April 22 2018. Express Photoww Students coming out after finishing paper from one of the centres where NDA Entrance Examination was conducted in Chandigarh on Sunday, April 22 2018. Express Photoww

SSC JE result 2018: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) released the result for the recruitment exam held for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). The SSC JE was conducted from September 23 to 27 across centres. Moreover, the candidates can download the final answer key from the official website, ssc.nic.in. The answer keys are available for download till January 12, 2020.

The tentative answer key was released in October. They were given a chance to raise objections till October 17. A total of 3,77,133 candidates appeared in this examination. Since the SSC conducted the paper-I in the computer based mode in multiple shifts, marks scored by the candidates have been normalised. The formula for the same is published by the commission on February 7.

Such normalised marks have been used to qualify the candidates for the next stage of examination (i.e. Paper-II).

SSC JE result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link, Junior Engineers (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination, 2018 – Candidates shortlisted for appearing in Paper-II (Descriptive Paper)

Step 3: In the new page, click on result option

Step 4: A sheet with the list of selected candidates will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out of it for further reference.

The descriptive paper (paper-II) of junior engineers examination 2018 will be conducted on December 29. The status of the city of examination and admit card of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional website soon.

In case, the qualified aspirant is unable to download their admission certificates, then they may contact the concerned regional offices immediately.

